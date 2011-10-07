Death To Edutainment Snoozers

The groupies packed San Francisco’s historic Masonic Center like Wi-Fi-toting sardines. The headliner? David Helgason, cofounder and chief executive of Unity , a video-game development engine that lets developers publish games across many different platforms. Helgason commanded center stage, clad in a sport coat with his collar standing straight up. (He apparently did one successful meeting like this and now it’s his version of the iconic Jobs-black turtleneck.) Game geeks writhed in delight as he announced a slew of features and support, and if this stuff is up your alley, Gamasutra has you covered .

But what does any of this have to do with education, you ask? Fact: Gamers are going to the classroom. Whether it’s because they have kids or want to build up a future customer base, more gaming kingpins are spending serious time and effort figuring out their play in education. Valve Corp., developers of the acclaimed Half-Life and Portal series, is one of the first mainstream gaming companies to partner with Digital Promise, a new nonprofit devoted to education tech. (Valve is hosting a STEM-focused video game competition for middle- and high-school students next year, offering prizes worth $250,000.) Zynga cofounder Steve Schoettler is also pouring his time into a stealth edtech company.

And then there’s Unity, which is also making serious inroads in edtech and serious gaming. EdSurge writer Tony Wan sat down with Helgason and Davey Jackson (formerly Unity’s education outreach director and currently director of simulation and visualization), who explained how Unity’s central tenet–democratizing game development–has always had an education flavor, whether through helping people learn to make games or by enabling them to build better learning applications:

Back in 2005, when Unity was little more than three guys in a basement in Denmark, the trio hoped to make education a part of their business plan. Investors yawned; they urged them to make some money first. Investors including Diane Greene (cofounder and former CEO of VMWare), David Gardner (former CEO of Atari), and Sequoia Capital were later convinced that the team had what it took and put up $5.5M in 2009.

Ka-ching. Fast forward to 2011: Unity has 175,000 active users, eight offices around the world, and a development engine powerful enough to build mainstream titles from Tiger Woods PGA Tour Online to Battlestar Galactica. Even nicer: It has a fresh $12 million series B funding round to fuel plans to expand more aggressively into Asia.