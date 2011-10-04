Cybermapping Africa’s Strangest Conflict

For the past 20 years, one of the world’s strangest and longest-lasting conflicts has been unfolding in Uganda. An ambitious new crisis-mapping project, the LRA Crisis Tracker, is working with African radio stations and non-governmental organizations to shed light on a bloody war that very few Americans know about.

The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), an ultra-violent radical Christian sect, has been engaged in armed warfare against the Ugandan government. However, it isn’t your typical insurgency: The Lord’s Resistance Army is known for mass kidnappings of children who are then press-ganged into military service.

Civilian women captured by the LRA are forced either into sexual enslavement or domestic slavery for army troops; resisters are frequently mutilated in bizarre fashion. Armed warfare between the LRA and the Ugandan government has been occurring, with frequent ceasefires, since 1987. Violence frequently spills over into neighboring countries. But it’s violence that’s often occurring without any reporting.

The LRA conflict has been massively underreported by Western news

sources. Over 30,000 children have been press-ganged into military

service since 1987; the organization’s demands remain nebulous, however.

Barring a brief flirtation with Islam when the Lord’s Resistance Army entered into an alliance with the Sudan, the organization is believed to seek a theocratic state based on the 10 Commandments.

Now, users of the LRA Crisis Tracker can see those stats in real time. They have access to a regularly updated map and event database that lets them know of recent village attacks, kidnappings, killings, injuries, lootings, returns to sacked villages, and visits by foreign media throughout the warzone. The Crisis Tracker is a joint product created by two NGOs working in the region: Invisible Children, an anti-child soldier charity and Resolve, which were founded with the explicit aim of ending the LRA conflict.