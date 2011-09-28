How Robots And Social Entrepreneurs Can Work Side By Side To Fix The World

A few years ago in the wake of the failure of governments to sign an international agreement to reduce greenhouse gases in Copenhagen, we fell into a discussion on fixing the system: Let’s get computers to do it for us. We mixed a sort of tragedy of the commons scenario with some basic understanding of game theory to construct a fantasy in which some sort of super computer installed just outside the conference would be programmed to determine the appropriate binding greenhouse gas reduction targets that each nation would need to adopt. You could program preference functions for each nation, skipping the bureaucratic headache of international diplomacy, and arrive at an agreement. Problem solved.

The rationality and fairness that a computer could idealistically dispense around a climate change agreement is offered as a direct critique of the fragility of human beings to manage and govern systems. This thought quickly snowballed. We could outsource many more challenges of systems governance to actors capable of making the changes we need, the changes that are in the best interest of society.

The strength of bot-managed decision-making is that it can be reduced to

rules and hard logic, where human decision-making, built on top of

evolutionary quirks, habits, and imitative behaviors, may provide a

strong veneer of logic, but is susceptible to these underpinnings, as

well as bureaucratic and social pressures. In short, the social

contract, invented in the early days of democracy, may not be enough of a

policing mechanism anymore.

The crisis in the financial system shows how

corporate interests can override banks’ social contract with society.

Additionally, the complexity of the financial crisis meant that no one

actor was solely responsible, and so the risk of what was happening at

an aggregate level was not properly registered.

Certainly bots can have their own glitches.There is the problem of

“runaway,” a weakness of complex systems. They can feed on

their own complexity and wobble out of control. The Flash Crash of

2010, for example, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged

about 1,000 points, was a result of computerized high frequency traders

exiting the market because they were triggered by a mutual fund’s

unusual selling. Here, our only response

is by introducing mechanisms into systems that offer self-correction.

Learning networks, for example, which detect anomalies and react to

them.

However, bots can also act as good agents for

systems governance as long as two principles are in place: transparency

and trust. First, if we are to depend on bots to manage these complex

systems then this management must be transparent for anyone to inspect,

challenge, and improve. Secondly, the trust in the system must similarly

be distributed. We are long past the days where any one entity could

simply say “trust me.” The bots must act within a trust framework, where

any agent in the system can begin to assign trust values to other

agents. Add back in transparency, and you get a web of trust which

scales rapidly without the need for any central trusted-by-default

agent.

But robots aren’t the only things that can disrupt the system with a new kind of logic. There is already one agent of systems-change that’s working outside the traditional methodology in a way that can effect drastic change: social entrepreneurs.