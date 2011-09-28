A Smart T-Shirt That Monitors Vital Signs Without Wires

If you’ve ever been to the hospital, you probably are famiiar with the holter monitor , a device for measuring electrical activity in the nervous system. And you probably also know what holters tend to look like: a bunch of unsightly and uncomfortable plastic patches and wires attached to a bulky, beeping screen. The alternative could come in the form of a system being developed by researchers at Carlos III University in Madrid that uses a tank top instead of rubber suckers, and dispenses with the wires in favor of, well, a completely wireless set-up.

Not only is the tank top less intrusive and more comfortable than traditional biomonitoring systems, say the researchers, it also is just a fraction of the cost. Alongside the washable T-shirt, whch contains a series of electrodes that measure and record bioelectrical activity, the system also includes a removable thermometer and accelerometer that measures temperature and movement, and a separate positioning device that allows doctors and nurses to keep track of where patients are.

José Ignacio Moreno of the UC3M’s department of telematic engineering says the aim of the project was to build something that users barely know they are wearing:

“The main problem with the old equipment is it is quite intrusive. It needs to be carried, and the mobility of the persons is limited by the cables. With the T-shirt, you just put it on, and move easily. Our aim was to build something based on wireless technology that would be able to send information from a person to a central point.”

The T-shirt has been in development for two years with several private companies, and was tested for three months in the cardiology unit at La Paz Hospital in Madrid. Moreno says the current version does not provide the same level of information as a holter, but could be useful as an intermediate device–for example, as an initial check on a patient’s health. “What the doctors at La Paz said was the T-shirt may be good when you still have to decide whether deeper analysis is needed or not. At the moment, it’s the holter or nothing else.”