A Five-Point Plan For Creating Healthier, Safer Beauty Products

It’s a scary concept: that sweet-smelling, SPF-fortified lotion you rub on your face to prevent cancer could one day be the cause. And your daily lotion isn’t the only beauty product with potential hidden dangers: Peek at the label on your shampoo, face wash, and even your lipstick, and you’ll likely see a series of hard-to-pronounce, unrecognizable ingredients.

If you’ve already noticed, you’re not alone: Consumers are increasingly worried about the formaldehyde, parabens, and other chemicals commonly found in health and beauty products–and they’re hungry for alternatives. Recent BBMG surveys asked conscious consumers about their habits and attitudes toward beauty products. We’ve heard concern and confusion over everything from ingredients and manufacturing processes to environmental impact. The main takeaway? It’s nearly impossible to find beauty products that are healthy, environmentally safe, and easy on the wallet.

Today’s New Consumers–those 70 million influential shoppers looking to make practical yet values-driven purchases–are eager for a brand that’s authentically natural, safe and, of course, effective. As with any market gap, this one presents an opportunity. Now’s the time for a large beauty brand to step up: Erase the clutter and address consumer concerns in a way that will decrease confusion and amplify shopper loyalty.

But not without first addressing these five key areas of concern:

Ingredients: Make it clean, make it safe.

When products are made from non-toxic ingredients, consumers take notice and take out their wallets, as evidenced by the unflagging devotion to brands like Mrs. Meyer’s, whose ingredient lists are recognizable and straightforward. The company started from humble beginnings and still contains humble ingredients; today, thanks to distribution from parent company SC Johnson, you can’t walk into a pharmacy without spying one of Mrs. Meyers’ friendly soaps. Which means–contrary to popular belief–it’s possible to achieve mainstream scale without compromising your sustainable values.

But mass distribution from a large parent company doesn’t necessarily guarantee success. Earlier this year, Burt’s Bees, the beauty industry’s beloved stalwart, saw its growth projections cut (by about $250 million) by parent company Clorox.