HP CEO Mark Hurd Settled With Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim, Fudged Expenses, Got $28M Severance [Updated]

First came the late Friday press release, in which HP announced that its CEO Mark Hurd had resigned, following a claim of sexual harassment by a former contractor to the company. Now comes a New York Times report that it was Hurd’s settlement with the alleged victim that set off a chain of events that lead to his resignation.

An investigation into the matter determined there was no violation of

HP’s sexual harassment policy but did lead investigators to conclude that Hurd had violated

parts of the company’s Standards of Business Conduct policy, excerpted

(right).

Specifically, investigators reportedly found several improper payments from the fall of 2007 to the fall of 2009 in amounts from $1,000 to $20,000 to a woman hired to greet people and make introductions among executives attending HP events that she helped organize, the Associated Press reports. Sources also told the New York Times that the woman attended events in the U.S., Europe, and Asia and that Hurd often dined alone with the woman. Hurd also reportedly falsified expense reports to hide the woman’s identity.

It was the same woman who later claimed sexual harassment, settled with Hurd, and set off events that lead to his resignation. Hurd, 53, who is married, has denied a sexual relationship. The details of the alleged settlement are still unclear, though go-to lawyer for matters such as these and attorney for the unnamed woman, Gloria Allred, told the Times, “We want to make clear that there was no affair and no intimate sexual relationship between our client and Mr. Hurd.”

In the interim, Hurd will be replaced by CFO Cathie Lesjak. Here’s Hurd in his own words: