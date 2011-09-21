Seattle Startup Is A Food Desert Oasis, Housed In Recycled Shipping Containers

According to the USDA , 23 million Americans live in “ food deserts ”–areas without ready access to fresh, affordable, and healthy food. And that doesn’t just mean a less interesting diet. One study , focusing on Chicago, found that residents who lived without proper grocery stores, but within range of fast food, were more likely to die, or suffer, from diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

But one group of enterprising business school graduates thinks the answer could be shipping containers–a popular choice for social initiatives these days. Stockbox Grocers has

a plan to sell a range of fresh food, meat, and dairy in converted

shipping containers, stationing mini-outlets on rented parking lots. The

group opened its first prototype two weeks ago in the Delridge area of Seattle. It wants to open two permanent sites in early 2012, and at least two more later in the year.

Carrie Ferrence, Stockbox’s cofounder, says the response so far has been promising. “The community has been really supportive of having access to good food. There is a level of education we need to do. But in the short period we’ve been in Delridge, we’ve been blown away by the level of engagement people have around food, and this as a food option.”

Stockbox picked Delridge because car-less residents currently have a 45-minute bus ride to the nearest decent grocery store.

“It’s mostly gas stations and convenience stores. There aren’t even many restaurants. While there are stores within a couple of miles, there are no direct bus lines. It’s difficult to get out of the community, and get somewhere with greater access,” Ferrence says.