Innovation For Fun And Profit

Startup Weekends–a 54-hour chunk of time when total strangers gather to brainstorm ideas for companies–are becoming a huge phenomena. ( Mini backgrounder : The first was held in 2007 in Boulder, Colorado. By the end of 2010, some 25,000 people had attended around the globe.) Last weekend was a “Mega Startup Weekend”: 250 people, camping out in Microsoft’s Silicon Valley HQ, all dreaming up ideas for new companies in education, gaming, and health. Here’s a report from EdSurge contributor Justin Su , who savored every one of the 3,240 minutes of his edtech startup weekend.

The weekend kicked off on Friday evening with talks by Reid

Hoffman, cofounder of LinkedIn, and Steve Case of AOL fame. Hoffman had some

memorable lines (further memorialized on #swmega):

“As entrepreneurs you should always think big because it takes the same

amount of work and pain as thinking small,” and “There’s a need for education that makes us more

effective at living our lives.”

Steve Case wasn’t going to be outdone: “The secret sauce

of America is entrepreneurs,” and “Patents

are like nuclear weapons; wonderful to have but really hard to use.”

Juiced with enthusiasm, the crowd split up into this

weekend’s three specialties. I joined the education room, where three dozen

entrepreneurs pitched fledgling ideas to a crowd of 100. People gravitated to

the ideas that appealed to them the most. Some popular ideas included an iOS app

to help people find the best educational apps in the App Store, a site for

people to provide easy-to-remember explanations for concepts, and a company

that could outfit school buses with extracurricular activities. (Volleyball on

the bus? Maybe not.)

The teams worked into the night. Weekend coordinators,

including the awe-inspiring Ahmed Siddiqui (founder of Go Go Mongo) then handed out a conceptual

map, namely Steve

Blank’s Business Model Canvas. I joined a team of eight led by two women,

Chandini Ammineni and Shilpa Dalmia, who wanted to create a community network

for parents to find quality after-school activities for their children. Our

backgrounds and skills included engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, business

folks, and moms.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, I worked with my team. Our

schedule: brainstorm, discuss, change plans. Rinse. Repeat. We interviewed

several potential “customers” late on Saturday and discovered to our

dismay that they wouldn’t pay a dime for the service. We retreated to the

oh-so-plush boardroom (thanks, Microsoft!) and rethought our business plan. A

half dozen strolling “mentors” of the team of 30 gave us valuable

assistance. For instance, Rob Zazueta from Vertical Response, in particular,

gave our team helpful advice by suggesting a distribution strategy.