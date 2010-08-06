Super Angels, Lean VCs, Proto-Incubators, Whatever. Focus on Social Contract.

I swore to myself I was going to stay out of this super angel versus VC debate but I find I have this compelling urge that I need to satisfy.

First of all, let’s move away from Roe vs. Wade style debating. There is no super Angel class that somehow redefines what venture is about, and venture is not a species threatened by sudden shifts in temperature. These incredibly convenient simplifications may help the debaters explain why their camp mates best, but they remain confusing and are not useful to those outside the industry.

Let’s quickly rehash:

Capital efficiency has come of age. The new orthodoxy rightly states that some businesses can build, launch, iterate on limited cash. Those that have product greatness and are heavily networked into the right groups can achieve velocity faster than others. The best bard is Steven Blank and his awesome 4 Steps to the Epiphany.

Networks thrive on networks: the notion that somehow the dominance of Facebook, Google, et al means that the market has matured is misguided. We live in the age of markets and platforms feed off platforms. Zynga is the posterchild and a new Eldorado for those seeking to derive economic rent from Facebook.

Many VC’s are lazy and hooked on fees. Okay so whilst it’s the laziest generalization of all, it’s true that many firms are run by fundraisers and not by outbound folks who actually care about entrepreneurs, and they get paid too much regardless of returns and hence have a self-destructive bias towards larger funds regardless of their own stage preference (read: early versus late). I took the trouble of getting feedback from a ton of entrepreneurs on this, read the “Arrogant VC“. This create a great opportunity for newcomers.

You can see market evolution, and the market has responded in kind with the creation of new financing options for entrepreneurs.