Fore! Water-Sucking, Pesticide-Covered Golf Courses Try To Clean Up Their Act

The planet’s 31,000 courses take up land the size of Fiji (roughly 7181.5 square miles), and you can find plenty of stories of heinous water use (desert golf anyone?), dangerous use of pesticides (including the very noxious methyl bromide), and cases in the developing world where the poor have been expelled to make way for new developments.

In an age of fast-declining water supplies, the average U.S. course uses 312,000 gallons of water a day, or the equivalent of what a family of four gets through in four years (some courses use as many as one million gallons). And, many courses use huge quantities of chemicals, as they try to live up to an ideal of a bright-green, perfectly presented course. A mid-1990s estimate by the Neighborhood Network, a Long Island environmental group, found that U.S. courses used an annual 65 million pounds of dry bulk pesticides, and 2.9 million pounds of liquid pesticides.

What is more, many golfers don’t seem to agree on some basic environmental touchstones. A 2008 Golf Digest magazine survey found that 41 percent of golfers thought climate change was a myth, for example.

If the ire of environmentalists is well known, though, what is less appreciated is that the game has been cleaning up a little in recent years. While there are still many environmentally damaging courses, there are hundreds having zero–or even a positive–impact, and several influential programs that are cajoling owners and superintendents to manage their turf differently.

For example, about 5% of the nation’s 16,000 courses now belong to a eco-certification scheme organized by Audubon International, a upstate New York nonprofit. Another 7% are in the process of recieving that credential. Joellen Lampman, cooperative sanctuary programs director, says environmental consciousness among golf administrators has grown steadily in the last few years.

“The biggest change is with new golf courses. They are building in the use of effluent water, and they’re putting drainage in different areas. In the past, it was out-of-sight-out-of-mind, and they would go directly into creeks. You are seeing more filtering now, and less run-off issues.”