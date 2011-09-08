Word Jousts, Groupons For Higher Ed, And The Flipped Classroom

Education is going

unplugged. Entrepreneurs and educators from all over–Silicon Alley to Silicon Valley and far outside the U.S. boundaries–are

experimenting with tools aimed at changing the way we learn as radically as

digital technology has morphed how we communicate, shop, even how we make friends. EdSurge is becoming a weekly handbook for the “edsurgents” of this digital

revolution. Now the EdSurge team will share notable snippets with Fast Company every week.

Here are a couple of questions that

have been making the rounds of those working on

education reform: What slows down edtech companies, particularly

startups? What can the government do to help get technology that

genuinely accelerates learning into the right hands? In late August, the

Obama administration unveiled its Startup America partnership,

aimed at giving additional support to, yep, startups. Now we’re hearing

rumblings that more support is coming for folks–including teachers,

edtech entrepreneurs, and others–who are thinking hard about designing

and using technologies to ramp up learning and teaching. A “learning

technology” shindig at the Eisenhower Executive building is planned for

Friday September 16, starring Sec. Arne Duncan. All the gory details coming soon.

GETTING TO THE ROOT OF IT: Fascinating projects going on over at Mountain View-based Root-1, a quiet startup with some powerful brains at work. Root-1 has debuted two seemingly simple games: Xwords, which offers up contemporary crossword puzzles, and Word Joust,

a vocabulary-building game that students can play solo or in

competition. This first Word Joust is built around 3,000 SAT-type words.

But 10,000 students in Singapore (soon rising to 40,000) are playing an

experimental, browser-only version (Word Kungfu) based on elementary

school word lists.

At the core of Root-1 is a platform that can handle

any list. Later this autumn, the team plans to open its doors so that

anyone can create their own Word Joust (or Kungfu, or other linguistic

melee). Built into to Root-1s projects are some cool adaptive techniques

that should help the platform deliver ever more relevant games the more

people play. Did we mention that former Google execs’ are jousting away

at Root-1? We call that sirenic!

DOES THIS ADD UP? Chicago-based National Louis University offered a steep tuition discount on Tuesday, using Groupon. The university’s deal is a nearly 60% discount for a three-credit introductory course that is part of a graduate degree in teaching. It’s available for 15 takers (students) and will close by the week’s end. Groupon’s magic has long been about coaxing consumers to try oh, say, eyebrow threading and eyelash extensions by offering a can’t-be-beat deal. Seems an odd way to convince people to become teachers. We wonder how many will click on the “Buy it for a friend!” option? (Groupon, meanwhile, said Monday it is reevaluating the timing of its IPO. Blame the markets? Or Groupon managers odd attitude toward the sacrosanct pre-IPO quiet period?) We’ll wait for a discount on classes at Harvard.

FLIPPIN’ CLEVER: Lots of people ask how to be a “thought-leader” in a noisy marketplace. Here’s a clever approach: Knewton sponsored a smart infographic about what the “flipped” classroom means. Neat way to galvanize the discussion–and keep Knewton‘s name front and center.