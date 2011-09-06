Why Governments Shouldn’t Pick Commercial Winners

Solyndra, a solar tech company in California that was granted $535 million in loan guarantees by the government, recently filed for bankruptcy. Why? Let’s start at the beginning.

When the Obama administration came into office, there was an existing loan guarantee program created in 2005 under the Bush Administration. Solyndra applied under this old program and received $535 million from the Department of Energy in 2009. Using old data and outdated advice from self-interested venture capital firms, the administration pushed ahead.

The Washington Post reported that House Republicans are stepping up a Solyndra investigation. But Solyndra is an example of how government officials from both sides of the aisle should not step up, but step out of picking winners.

For those of us who have been in the solar PV industry for some time, the news of this bankruptcy was not at all surprising. After all, the great solar bubble burst in September 2008 sent solar prices down by 33% in the first six months alone. Today’s prices are 70% below 2008 prices. With solar PV prices dropping and markets expanding, if Solyndra had picked a niche instead of joining the commodity market, it might have succeeded.

In any commodity market, innovations in manufacturing and competition are combined to lower cost. This is exactly what is happening in manufacturing of solar modules. The companies that are able to drive down cost while remaining profitable will be successful. The shakeout will continue to lower prices as the market becomes more efficient. The irony is that more people will be able to afford solar as costs come down to meet grid parity market-by-market.

We have seen the same market efficiencies occur in industries–look at what has happened to the price of computers in our lifetimes. Yet there were many brand name company casualties along the way. Remember Commodore (Amiga), and NeXT?

Despite Solyndra’s failure, the solar industry continues to mature and grow. Solar Energy Industry Associate (SEIA) statistics show that there are more than 5,500 companies operating in the U.S. solar energy supply chain, employing nearly 100,000 Americans. This includes material suppliers, component manufacturers, installers and other support services such as marketing, legal and financial professionals.