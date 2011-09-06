The Amazingly Cute Fridgeezoo Berates You For Leaving The Fridge Door Open

Refrigeration is a miracle of modern living–all your food kept deliciously cold by the miracles of science. Your fridge is actually a pretty efficient machine, but much less so when you stand in front of its open door for 15 minutes deciding what to take out. It’s hard to keep something cold when warm air is rushing in.

There are glass-doored fridges that can help mitigate the problem, but they’re expensive. Another cheaper option: a gentle but adorable scolding. That’s the theory at work behind the Fridgeezoo, a so-called “refrigerator pet” that greets users when they open the fridge door and berates them if they leave it open too long.

The original Fridgeezoo animals (a penguin, walrus, seal, and polar bear) had voices provided by the Japanese hip-hop group Romancrew. No word on who is voicing the English version, but you can find out for yourself–the animals are on sale now. Think of it like the showerhead that automatically turns off to save water, except instead, you have a mini walrus telling you that you’re wasting energy. And you don’t want to upset your mini-walrus.

Check out the Japanese Fridgeezoo animals in action below.

[Image: ThinkGeek]