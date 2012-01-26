IBM Can Predict Floods And Droughts Days In Advance

It’s four days before a major flash flood will hit your local river. Authorities notify you and your neighbors, giving you all ample time to prepare, or at least enough time to move to higher ground. This isn’t just a disaster preparedness obsessive’s fantasy. IBM and researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a piece of flood prediction technology that can accurately warn of impending disaster at up to a hundred times faster than other flood prediction models.

The researchers are currently testing the technology on Texas’s 230 mile-long Guadalupe River (and over 9,000 miles of its tributaries), where every hour it has been able to generate 100 hours of accurate future river behavior based on weather predictions and precise maps of the river system. “We’re taking in a series of data, running it through

a simulation and analytics engine, and getting an output of the flow and depth of the river. If you compare the flows

and depths to the topography of the [surrounding] land, you can make a prediction of where flooding will

occur,” explains IBM researcher Fadi Gebara.

The simulation and analytics engine is so efficient because it relies

on two other pieces of advanced IBM technology: the ultra-fast POWER7

microprocessor and Deep Thunder, a weather modeling system that is far more accurate than your local weatherman.

Currently, the gold standard for flood prediction is HEC-Res,

a piece of simulation software from the Army Corps of Engineers. But

using HEC-Res “to get an understanding of a very local river would take

an enormous amount of time,” says Gebara.

Gebara believes that IBM’s technology could be used for more than

just flood prediction; a modified version could also analyze future

droughts and water surplus–a particularly attractive prospect for

drought-stricken Texas.