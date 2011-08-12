Once Your Doctor Knows Your Genes, The Sick Become More Than Just A Disease

A 39-year-old woman visits her doctor with a lump on her breast and a family history of breast cancer. After a biopsy, she is diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. The medical community names her: “Welcome, Ms. Stage 2 Breast Cancer, please have a seat in the waiting room.” Ms. Stage 2 Breast Cancer undergoes a full mastectomy, chemotherapy, and then radiation.

Unfortunately for this patient, she also has a deletion in the tp53 gene–a tumor-suppressing gene–that will cause her to develop ovarian cancer two years later, leukemia three years after that, and lead to her death before age 45. Regular full-body scans may have significantly increased the length of her life. Doctors could have treated the other cancers sooner. But no one knew. After all, her disease had a name, and with a name, comes a course of treatment.

When we name diseases, we can do unintended harm to sick people. And it’s not just because of the stigma that comes from having a disease like HIV or breast cancer. Naming a disease places the sick individual in the hands of a medical system that knows how to treat said disease based solely on its name. The patient becomes a “non-small cell lung cancer” patient or a “relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis” patient. Treatment ensues based on that diagnosis–all too often with blinders on.

All the while, the biotechnology industry has undergone a tremendous upheaval in technology development that is unparalleled in human history. The price to sequence a single letter—or “base”–of DNA has fallen 100 million-fold since the heyday of the Human Genome Project, the U.S. government-coordinated effort to identify all of the 20,000-plus genes in human DNA that was completed in 2003. This rapid pace of progress is a million times faster than Moore’s Law, the famous prediction that the storage capability of integrated circuits used in the electronics industry doubles about every two years.

Whereas it took nearly 15 years and $3.8 billion to sequence the human genome during the Human Genome Project, gene-sequencing companies now can perform the same feat in a week for less than $10,000, and costs are still rapidly falling.

This cheaper, faster way of sequencing human genomes used to be done mainly in research labs, but now is beginning to transform modern medicine. Take the example of Alexis and Noah Beery, the now 14-year-old twins who were diagnosed with “cerebral palsy” at age 2, indicating a future of abnormal muscle tone, twisted reflexes, unsteady gait, intellectual disabilities and chronic pain–with no hope for a cure. The medical community named them “children with cerebral palsy.”

As the Beery twins grew older, their parents sensed that the symptoms didn’t match the diagnosis. So they decided to order up a whole-genome sequencing of the twins. What they found was stunning. The brother and sister had a series of mutations in a gene responsible for producing serotonin, a rare condition known as dopa responsive dystonia. Placed on a serotonin precursor drug–a relatively simple treatment–the children, once condemned to a life of profound disability, are effectively normal.