Work Smart 2: Get a Personal Skype Consultation with Gina Trapani and Friends

Have you got a nagging question about technology and productivity? If my experience is any guide, you do. That’s why my next batch of Work Smart videos is going be a Q&A series based on your questions.

Here’s how it works: Email me at worksmart@fastcompany.com with your productivity questions. I’ll sort through the submissions, and then set up a personal video chat consultation with you–and I’ll call in some of my best tech-savvy friends to offer their advice too. The clip will appear right here on FastCompany.com.

My first Work Smart series covered topics like how to cut through email overload, shorten meetings, telecommute and brainstorm effectively, write a smart to-do list, and block your calendar most efficiently. Now it’s your turn. Ask your toughest questions about the tech and productivity issues that most affect your life and work, on topics like:

Collaborating with distributed teams using web-based tools that don’t require expensive software

Managing your social media life on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (without getting yourself fired)

Getting your tech on the go with mobile apps for your favorite smartphone

Syncing your data from the cloud to all your computers and mobile devices

Staying on top of all your incoming streams of email, status updates, text messages, and RSS without going insane

The best resources for learning how to brush up on your tech skills

…and anything else that’s on your mind.

Send your Work Smart 2 submission to worksmart@fastcompany.com. We’re accepting our first round of questions for the new series this week, August 9th (the series will start in September). Remember: if we choose your question, we’ll ask you to video-Skype with us to talk it through, and that consultation will be recorded published here on FastCompany.com–so make sure it’s about something you’re comfortable discussing publicly on video.