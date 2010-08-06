Digg, WikiLeaks, and Censorship, American Style

Anti-free-speech/user-privacy articles are all over the news this week. And though the fuss over U.S. net neutrality may have been wrong, censorship is alive and well in America–it just takes a slightly different form.

Military censors(ish) WikiLeaks visits by staff

Concerned by the recent Wikileaks fiasco, which saw tens of thousands of potentially embarrassing (and also, for some forces still in the field, potentially life threatening) facts exposed to the world’s eyeballs, the U.S. military machine is closing ranks. Never mind that much of the so-called controversial material is pretty run-of-the-mill for any expeditionary military force that’s actually in action, there’s a huge fuss about the event as the documents were all classified.

Now it’s emerged that all branches of the U.S. military are issuing edicts that ban their staff from visiting WikiLeaks. This is because the source of the leaks, or “electronic spillages” was a U.S. serviceman, and clearly the Pentagon doesn’t want any repetition, copy-catting, or any other staff to even view content on WikiLeaks, really. This last part is revealed in an (ironically) leaked memo from the Marine Corps. that notes it’s forbidden to access WikiLeaks from any private, public, or U.S. government computer, then goes on to mention that viewing the illegally leaked data will mean staff will have “WILLINGLY committed a SECURITY VIOLATION” and that will, inevitably, have its own consequences. Nobody’s sure how the military will enforce this regulation, but that’s by the by.

Is this move surprising? Not necessarily, but it does demonstrate that the saga has proceeded to the next level. Closing down as much interest in in WikiLeaks as possible from inside the military machine is an easy goal, before any more sensitive data is “shared” with the world, and before you make any really overt moves to shutter WikiLeaks. By hook, or by crook.

Conservatives constrict liberal voices on Digg