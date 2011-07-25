Thiel Fellow Ben Yu Scrapped Harvard To Climb Kilimanjaro, Revolutionize Online Price Comparisons

It’s good to be here. I’m very excited to be blogging about the next few years of my life as I navigate through the Thiel Fellowship and the startup world. None of us have any clue what’s going to happen, but at least now all of you can have just as little of a clue as we do as we blog through our adventures.

To start, let’s paint a backdrop of my life and see how I ended up with this absurd turn of events. I was born on the 36th day of 1992, in a small, homely hospital on the outskirts of New Brunswick, New Jersey. From there began a slow and steady migration west through Kentucky, Minnesota, and ultimately Illinois, where my parents finally decided to settle down in the rather self-descriptive town of Plainfield.

At this point, I can’t lie and say I’m not a product of my environment, because I know I owe an immense amount to Plainfield. There’s something about spending eight wholly uninterrupted years of your life amongst nothing but corn fields and the complete and utter normality of standard American suburbia that simply makes it impossible to not want to do something extraordinary with your life.

And so for me, the need to go big began to manifest itself in the midst of high school, where it culminated one summer in my spontaneous commandeering of the family car and consequent 1,200-mile drive with a friend to hike the Appalachian Trail. We returned exhausted and full of back pain (hint: always wear backpacks with hip straps), but at last we had gotten a taste of what was out there, and for the first time in my life I realized that we could shape our own paths. That we didn’t have to confine ourselves to the mundane, and that there was so much more that we could do–so long as we did it.

And thus after another 2,800-mile excursion down to the Everglades, I matriculated at Harvard in the fall of 2010, ready to take on the world. Only there was a slight problem–there wasn’t much of the world to take on at Harvard. It was a perfect little bubble in every sense of the word, and almost everyone was fully consumed in their studies and “extracurricular” activities. A feeling of stagnation began to set in, and I started to wonder what I was doing. These were the peak years of my life–I would never be so vigorous, so energetic, so passionate and mentally capable ever again, and I was spending them in mere preparation of the future, not participating in it. I had so many passions I wanted to pursue–entrepreneurship, life extension, artificial intelligence, travel, exploration, and adventure in every sense … and I was doing none of that. With a growing sense of dread, I saw that Harvard was turning into another Plainfield for me–constricting, confining, suffocating. I had to get out.

In a sense, I took the first ticket out that I could, which happened to be a plane ticket to Tanzania.

The rest is a beautiful blur. In between climbing Kilimanjaro, walking with lions and wildebeest, visiting Buddha statues and the pyramids of Giza, and living halfway up a mountain, I began to notice all the possibilities that existed outside of institutionalized education. Back in December, intent on pursuing my entrepreneurial passions, I had applied to the Thiel Fellowship–and here, a week before my Kilimanjaro trek, they were telling me I was a finalist.