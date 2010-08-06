Twitter’s “Who to Follow” Feature Should Always Recommend Kanye West

Twitter’s newish “Who to Follow” feature is just starting to roll out to the majority of users now, and it’s a nice little addition for those who want Twitter to more fully infiltrate their lives. It’s sort of like Facebook ‘s “people you might also know” feature, except, as TechCrunch notes , Twitter might actually be a more suitable venue for that kind of thing.

If you, as I and so many other people my age, grew up in one place, went to college in another, and moved to one or two more different places after that, Facebook’s friend recommendation service might not be of much use. There are just too many disparate social groups in our lives, and there’s no particular reason for anybody to know the friends of all of their friends. Facebook is designed around friends, so you don’t really want to start monitoring some stranger that happens to know the girl whose room you subletted four years ago.

But Twitter often revolves around strangers. You might follow actors, comedians, or entertainingly crazy rappers with an inadequate understanding of tone moderation. So why not follow more strangers, if you’ll find them just as interesting?

You can find the feature over on the sidebar on twitter.com. Check it out, see if it improves your Twitter experience.

Dan Nosowitz, the author of this post, can be followed on Twitter, corresponded with via email, and stalked in San Francisco Brooklyn (no link for that one–you’ll have to do the legwork yourself).