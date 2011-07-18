The New Microfinancing: SMS-Based Layaway To The Rescue

Microfinance , the Nobel Prize-winning initiative to turn aspiring Third World entrepreneurs into self-sustaining CEOs, has long been the only game in town when it comes to offering developing world entrepreneurs a viable and sustainable form of funding. But other financial instruments may work just as well–if not better–at supplying small farmers around the world with capital and a path out of poverty.

KickStart,

a nonprofit that sells human-powered irrigation systems for

entrepreneurial farmers, has successfully introduced an SMS-powered

layaway program in Kenya, forcing buyers to set aside tiny increments

into an electronic bank, rather than store cash under a mattress where

it’s prey to poor business practices, demands from relatives, impulse purchases,

theft, and emergency needs–all of which contribute to the “poverty trap.”

Unlike financial banks, which are often located far away from many

Africans, cell phones are ubiquitous. Citizens

can transfer secure payments through M-Pesa,

a Vodafone transfer service that has helped blanket the countryside

with stations that dole out security shortcodes for individuals to use

during financial exchanges via SMS.

Fisher says that, ironically, Africa may follow the United States in its resurgence of layaway.

Both countries experienced a gluttonous relationship with credit: While we put it on credit cards, Africans experience it from amassing microloans. Now

with credit less reliable or nonexistent, buying appliances with long-term incremental

payments is making a comeback in both places.

The end game for KickStart is to wean Africans off the

volatility of “rain-fed” agriculture.

Seasonal produce super-saturates the market with too much of a product

at the same time, driving down prices, inducing spoilage of unused crop,

and perpetuating a cycle of hunger and poverty. “Doing rain-fed

agriculture, you can make a little bit of money,” says CEO Martin Fisher. “They

just don’t really make enough money to get out of poverty.”

KickStart’s tiny pump can irrigate

up to 2 acres with its foot-powered version (roughly $100, plus $35 for

accessories), and 1.25 acres with a cheaper, hip-powered version (roughly

$70 with all attachments).

KickStart’s revolutionary idea was to use M-Pesa transactions as a kind

of electronic bank, where the company would hold on to tiny incremental

payments until the pump had been paid for. “Really what we’re providing

is a secure savings environment,” says Fisher. “They can’t save it in

their mud hut by hiding it under their mattress.”