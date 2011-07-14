It’s Time That Socially Responsible Investing Was Just Investing

About two months ago, Joel Makower made the claim that “green marketing is over.” Makower

believes green marketing as we know it has failed us–the great

consumer revolution simply hasn’t materialized, and sustainable products

continue to limp along as niche players.

All this, despite growing

evidence that these products are hitting the mark as far as price and

quality are concerned. It’s perception that’s killing them. Nowhere

is this more true than in socially responsible investing (SRI). Look at index

after index, and you see SRI funds that consistently outperform their

non-responsible counterparts. It’s easy to understand why, if you consider

companies incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices

are generally also innovative and forward-thinking in other areas–which tends to lead to better returns. Cliff Feigenbaum, publisher of Green Money,

believes that SRI is gaining wider market acceptance, but still remains

niche. As he told me, it’s migrated from values-based personal

investors to become part of much larger institutional portfolios, but

only a minute part of these portfolios. It would appear institutional

investors include SRI funds to tick off a box for trustees and

shareholders. So what can we as marketers do to change the

perception of SRI funds to simply good, moneymaking funds? For answers, I turned to

a number of great new studies. Getting It Right Is The Exception At last month’s Sustainable Brands conference, I had the opportunity to sit down with James Cerruti of Brandlogic. His company just released a new study

tracking the actual versus perceived sustainability performance of 100

leading global companies. The study is the first to pull its perception

scores from a narrow group of key stakeholders: investors, students, and

supply chain partners.

Although some companies did put out a

sustainability message consistent with their actions, the majority were

either unacknowledged in their actions, laggards in both actions and

words, or getting unfair credit for their less-than-stellar performance. The

study is a glaring indictment of the inconsistencies in sustainable corporate

messaging being put out to key stakeholders like investors. We as

marketers still have a way to go. Start Marketing To The Majority Another illuminating study

was released at Sustainable Brands by OgilvyEarth. As Freya Williams,

one of the study’s authors told me, green marketers are still busy

preaching to the choir, or trying to convert the defiant

unbelievers–while bypassing the huge (66%) majority of consumers who

would be willing to give green a chance. If you look at SRI

marketing today, this isn’t immediately apparent. Values-based pitches

have taken the back seat to performance, and windmills are slowly fading

from the front pages of prospectuses. But we’re still

pigeonholing SRI marketing, albeit more subtly. Among the violations

Williams highlighted, there were at least five that SRI marketers regularly

engage in. They include: It isn’t easy being green: Why

are green investments still presented as a separate category? Why do we

spend a disproportionate amount of time explaining their green

credibility? Why can’t we simply put a seal of approval on them, to

assure consumers they perform, and fit the ethical bill.

Green is confusing: So

what are they calling SRI anyway? In the last while, I’ve heard ethical

funds, sustainable funds, responsible funds, and more. If we can’t

agree on a name, heavens knows we won’t be able to convey a clear

message. Personally, I like what Paul Herman has created: the Human Impact Profit index, or HIP. Definitely a better emotional message than “responsible,” and if you break down the acronym, easy to understand. Green is the new pink: I

understand that appealing to female investors is lucrative. But by

making a pitch aimed at feminine values, you isolate yourself from 70%

of the population: men, and women who like “cool” men’s products vs “girly” women’s products. Green costs: Lead with the

personal profit benefit, and you won’t go wrong. Balance the personal

profit benefit with the values benefit, and you’ll introduce niggling

doubt that your fund is a jack of all trades, and master of none, which

translates into lower returns. Green is suspicious: Almost three-quarters

of consumers prefer an environmentally-friendly cleaner from a big company whose name is

synonymous with bleach, over an environmentally-friendly whose maker is totally sustainable. Why? Because we all want the reassurance of going with the

tried and true. In SRI, that means pushing the reliability of the master

brand, instead of trying to carve off a niche. Learnings The above watch-outs give us a good idea of our ongoing missteps in marketing SRI.

Potentially

the most valuable learning we can take away is that we need to distance

ourselves from our pitch. Get outside the jar. We may believe that our

marketing is squarely aimed at pitching performance, but a step back

might reveal we’re still engaging in limiting behavior. If you’ve

been with your company for more than six months, chances are you’re

inside the jar. In that case, get some fresh eyes from outside to look

at your work. It’s well worth the green. [Image: Flickr user Tracy O] This article is based on a speech presented to the Canadian SRI Forum June 20, 2011, and the IAC Conference July 8, 2011.