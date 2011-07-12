Making Plastic More Than Disposable: The Next Great Brand Challenge?

“We live in a platform world,” an enthusiastic Jason Foster, of Replenish , told me at the recent Sustainable Brands Conference in Monterey. “Bulk, weight and mass are the new parameters for innovation.”

If this all sounds a bit confusing, let me backtrack. Foster has created an entirely new format for plastic spray bottles and containers that rethinks many of the core presumptions of the category.

The big idea? Move past the current cheap disposable bottle (and mindset) toward a new paradigm of utility. The goal is to design bottles that are truly reusable.

An added benefit of his design is that the bottles are designed for consumer mixing, they’re shipped sans the 99% water that fills most cleaner bottles. Instead, they feature an innovative reservoir that–much like a bar shot dispenser–can shoot pre-measured concentrate into the bottle for consumers to mix with their own tap water.

This platform is the linchpin of his new line of cleaners. But the innovation is catching on outside the category. Foster is in talks with a number of other companies who want to license his bottle for non-cleaner purposes.

“I want to combine the age old concept of durability, longevity and utility, with an innovative, intuitive design. Once you use Replenish, you don’t ever look at the old spray bottle or container design the same way again.” Foster has great faith in plastic. The problem, he believes, is that it’s an innovation that’s half complete.

“When plastic exploded on the consumer market after the second World War, it opened up a world of new possibilities. But its success was its downfall. Plastic became ubiquitous and cheap, and therefore disposable. In our excitement, we completely neglected to think through the design of its entire life cycle. Instead, we simply focused on getting it to the consumer. Then, when we finally realized there was a problem with plastic waste, we focused all our attention on the back end, on recycling and repurposing, thinking this would make the problem go away. But it hasn’t.”