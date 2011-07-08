Shopkick Switches To For-Profit Status, Sees Surge In Charitable Giving

In a fascinating case study of how the for-profit industry can sometimes make a greater social impact than the nonprofit world, Shopkick , a popular geo-location app, has paradoxically created a more charitable community since it decided to ditch its charity business model and focus on giving people free stuff. The app rewards users with virtual currency for completing various check-in tasks at selected retailers which can then be redeemed for products or used to give equivalently to a charity. But it began as CauseWorld , a similar check-in app where users could only give their points to nonprofits, rather than the gift cards and discounts they can now also redeem under Shopkick.

When CauseWorld users transitioned to the new for-profit version, Shopkick, the community grew almost four times, and a sizable chunk still decided to give their rewards to charities. Though a smaller percentage currently donate, the massive growth in users means that a greater number donate, making the aggregate contribution more charitable than under CauseWorld.

“You basically benefit from greed,” says Shopkick CEO Cyriac Roeding, “You build a larger user base with a for-profit app than with a nonprofit.” Given that CauseWorld raised roughly $1.5 million for charity in the few years it was around, both the community’s continued existence and bump in giving is a significant contribution to social good.

Shopkick awards virtual currency when users check in to a retailer; then

users decide to give a certain number of those virtual credits to

either a charity or to buy actual consumer goods. Here a few numbers on to compare CauseWorld to ShopKick:

A carbon offsetting project:

CauseWorld: 2,133 donations per month

Shopkick: 2,673 donations per month

A charity to prevent child abuse:

CauseWorld: 667 donations per month

Shopkick: 1,257 donations per month

A breast cancer charity: