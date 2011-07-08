Watch An Enormous Iceberg Heading Toward Canada

Nearly a year ago, an enormous iceberg broke off a glacier and floated out to see. At the time it was 97 square miles, about the size of three Manhattan islands. Now, it’s back in our minds, as it’s getting closer and closer to Newfoundland.

The iceberg, called PII-A, calved from the Peterman glacier. It’s now only 24 square miles, but still contains more than 4 billion tons of water. And as it gets closer to shore, it’s starting to run afoul of shipping lanes and oil drilling operations. It’s hard to work in the ocean when there is suddenly an island you didn’t expect.

What will happen if the berg strikes land is anyone’s guess. But there is a lot of fresh water that is slowly dissolving into the salt ocean. This would be perfect for Georges Mougin’s iceberg towing operation.

[Hat tip: Epoch Times]