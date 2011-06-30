The Hydrogen Economy’s Dirty Secret

Just when you think you can praise hydrogen as a squeaky-clean replacement for fossil fuels, someone has to spoil the scene by asking pesky questions about pollution.

Today, we think of coal, oil, and gas as “dirty” energy sources because they release heat-trapping carbon dioxide when you burn them, thereby contributing to global warming. Sometimes coal also contains sulfur, which makes nasty, lake-sterilizing sulfuric acid rain. One potential solution: Hydrogen, which makes nothing but benign water vapor when burned.

I’ve long been a fan of hydrogen, and have blogged in favor of it here. But nothing is perfect (except, perhaps, that classic guitar solo in “Blue Sky” from the Allman Brothers’ Eat A Peach), and I’m now wondering about one possible blemish on hydrogen’s otherwise shiny facade.

The problem isn’t exactly with hydrogen itself, but with the machines we might burn it in. In order to ignite the hydrogen in a typical eco-vehicle’s internal combustion engine, you need a spark–as in spark plugs. Such sparks provide the energy needed to oxidize the H2 into H2O, but there’s a lot more than hydrogen and oxygen in the atmosphere. We normally think “oxygen” when we draw a breath of air, but nitrogen makes up 78% of it.

We don’t use N2 gas for anything directly; it simply visits and exits our lungs as inert filler. But combine it with oxygen in the fiery cylinder of an internal combustion engine and you get “NOx” compounds such as nitrate, which forms nitric acid in raindrops. Such nitrogen fixation happens naturally, whenever lightning sizzles a strip of air. But we’re doing it on a huge scale now, in vehicles whose spark-plug explosions amount to miniature lightning strikes.

This isn’t all bad. Nitrogen fixation is how nitrogen gas becomes biologically useful, and at least a third of the protein in our bodies is built around artificially fixed nitrogen atoms. To make fertilizer, for example, factories blast hydrogen and nitrogen with electricity to form ammonia, an important plant food that eventually enters our own bodies through the global food web. Without this human-driven fixation, there simply wouldn’t be enough active nitrogen available to keep so many billions of people alive.

But you can also have too much of a good thing. Here in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York, many of our 3,000 lakes and ponds are still chronically acidified by nitrogen-rich emissions from coal-fired power plants and from the millions of cars and trucks upwind of us in the mid-continent. Ecologists also worry that our forests and lakes face nutritional imbalances from airborne nitrogen overloads.