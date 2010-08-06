The Top 5 Blown Calls That Technology Could’ve Stopped

Blown calls should be a thing of the past by now. New technology is helping refs avoid big flubs, catching fouls when they turn a blind eye or zeroing in on too-close-to-call plays through Matrix-style instant replay. We’ve already seen how successful these innovations have been deployed in tennis with its “Hawk-Eye” officiating; soon, this tech could be coming to football and also … football.

A report out this week claims the NFL is in discussions with Cairos Technologies about possible “chip-in-ball technology.” The German-based firm would be implanting microchips in footballs to help referees more accurately determine whether the pigskin had indeed passed first-down or touchdown lines. Cairos is also said to be bidding to bring the same technology to the soccer pitch. Both sports have been plagued with blown calls for years, and while the NFL currently uses instant replay for contentious calls, soccer has been especially tech-agnostic.

Chip-in-ball technology could end referee errors once and for all. Here, we present the top 5 plays in football, soccer, and tennis that technology could’ve changed, if only it had come sooner.



5. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008. With the AFC North crown on the line and only 45 seconds to go, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tossed one up to Santonio Holmes, who was stuffed at the goal line just inches away. Or was he? The refs went upstairs for a replay, and soon overturned the initial ruling on the field, calling it a touchdown and giving the Steelers the win. Clearly the receiver’s legs were past the goal line, but was the ball?

4. Germany vs. England, 2010. South Africa’s World Cup wasn’t too long ago, but this play will haunt English fans for years to come. A hard kick from England sent the ball flying off the high goal post, crashing down behind the line. Not according to the refs, though, who must’ve seen a different angle than every camera, coach, fan, and player. What do you think?