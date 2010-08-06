My Head, Heart, and Hands: Are They Speaking Together? (Part Two)

Headquarters v. Local

Your head is your headquarters. It may come up with the strategy, create and know all the guidelines. But your heart has the feeling and spirit behind it: Your team has chosen the causes it wants to support, such as providing education for children in Tanzania or preserving a part of the Amazon river in Peru. And the hands and fingers are your employees and ‘doers’ on the ground in locales all across the world. But what if they aren’t speaking together? You have to coordinate leadership on all levels in order for your CSR efforts to have a true and lasting impact.

It’s important to involve the company’s executive leadership from the start, if possible. Often someone in the U.S. decides what the goals are. It’s important to start from this position, but to not end there.

Your first two objectives should be to: 1) help meet the profit-minded goals of your company; 2) translate that into value for the community both domestically and internationally. Try to ensure you have a good plan that is accepted by headquarters, by the CEO, and by your Foundation, Community Relations, Corporate Communications, Marketing, and now Human Resources departments. That synergy is very important to achieve when you’re first starting out.

Once you’ve decided your goals, your Heart needs to kick in…What kind of goals in the community do you want to achieve? What issues move you as CEO, or your employees? Do you want to help disenfranchised children outside of the factory in which your employees work? Is disaster relief important to you and your employees? What cause might fit with your product, such as education if your company works with computers?

The third, equally important, part of the planning process is to make sure that you include your local offices, all over the world. These are your Hands and fingers, which are operating, taking in messages from the Head and Heart. Yet they also have practical experience on the ground, working with local NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations). So listening here includes local employees, local governments, local NGOs, and sometimes even local tribe people. And the key here is listening.