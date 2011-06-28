Recyclebank Crowdsources Its Business Plan To An Elite Group Of Social Entrepreneurs

For a company that wants to quickly grow its business from 2 million users to 10 million, there are a few obvious steps to take: consultants, marketing, focus groups. One less obvious step is the one Recyclebank –the company that offers redeemable rewards for recycling and other good behavior–took in its quest to grow: hold a competition of young social entrepreneurs to see who could come up with the best idea.

Partnering with Purpose, an agency that helps move people to

action, Recylebank used itself as the annual test case for

StartingBloc, a fellowship program that exposes emerging leaders to new methods of achieving social impact. The company

offered the 103 fellows (all between 25 and 30) at this year’s Institute for Social Innovation–a five-day incubator for budding “social innovators,” as StartingBloc calls them–to formulate business plans

that would quickly scale Recyclebank’s user base as it tries to expand

its offerings beyond curbside recycling to a platform to incentivize all

sorts of good behavior.

“We liked the work that StartingBloc was doing. The idea of creating this incubation period to help cultivate future leaders who are social entrepreneurs and want to refine their abilities, and people who both want to make a difference in the world and do it in way that’s financially viable. That really resonates with the purpose of Recyclebank,” says Ian Yolles, Recyclebank’s chief sustainability officer. “And there was the potential, in this open source kind of way, to access a group of smart, diverse, passionate, digitally savvy people who could generate ideas that would find real-world application in our business.”

The competition involved groups presenting business plans to a

group of judges, including Yolles, as well as representatives from Purpose

(full disclosure: I also served as a judge). The winning team’s entry was the one the judges though most likely to be easily accomplished (the rules said that it needed to be implementable and successful by the end of 2011) and spoke most to the goals and direction of Recyclebank’s current business plans.

With an eye on the success of social games like Farmville, the team offered a

vision of a series of challenges–playing off Recyclebank’s successful Green Your Home campaign. Green Your Home had users explore a virtual house that gave them tips on how to reduce their own energy use, for which they could earn points. Referring users who took actions also earned points, and people who amassed enough points won prizes. The winning team took this idea and expanded it, proposing to integrate more socially conscious actions into Recyclebank’s users lives,

while at the same time using the games as a marketing tool to garner more users.