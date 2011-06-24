What The S.F. Underground Market’s Shutdown Means For Food Entrepreneurs

For the past two years, the S.F. Underground Market, a members-only event in San Francisco, has catered to vendors who can’t afford (or can’t be bothered) to deal with conventional farmer’s market bureaucracy. The market has ballooned from an event in a private home with eight vendors and 200 attendees to a warehouse gallery event with 47 vendors and over 1,200 people attending. It has played host to quirky vendors with names like the Meat Baller and the Pizza Hacker . And now the San Francisco Department of Public Health has shut it down. What does this mean for budding food entrepreneurs?

It’s not easy to get a food startup going; vendors have

to pay at least $1,000 a year just for health permits, liability

insurance, and other food safety laws required by farmer’s markets. And

good luck getting a spot at a farmer’s market if you sell foraged

food–in many farmers markets, vendors have to be certified as the

primary producer of the food that they’re selling, which is an

impossibility if the products grow wild.

That’s why Iso Rabins, the founder of ForageSF, originally started the market. Rabins’ food startup incubator offers a simple payment plan for vendors: $50 gets a reserved cooking space in the market, and 10% of sales over $500 are returned to ForageSF.

“I think it’s an important event in San Francisco as well as a model for

similar events across the country and across the world,” Rabins tells Fast Company.

The model has proven successful. KitchenSidecar, a vendor that worked at a bio-consulting firm and ran a food blog prior to the Underground Market, now works full time on her craft with a catering business and a Vietnamese pop-up restaurant. Former architect Nosh This has moved into a commercial kitchen, where wholesale accounts for products like Bacon Crack (chocolate-dipped bacon and butter toffee) have “exploded,” according to a blog post from Rabins.