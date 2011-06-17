Five Predictions For The Future Of Energy

It seems like a new prediction pops up for how we will use renewable energy in the coming decades every day. Will we be using all solar in two years? In five? Will we use more nuclear, or less? Experts love making predictions. Here, we round up some of the most exciting (and upsetting) predictions that have been made in the last few months. We don’t have a crystal ball to say which of these will end up being correct, but with so many options, someone is going to look like a genius.

Prediction: Solar Energy Will Be More Economical Than Fossil Fuels In 10 Years

So says the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). According to the organization, solar PV systems may end up being the most economical form of electricity within the decade–but only if the solar industry continues to rapidly improve solar cell efficiency and create economies of scale. “As the cost of electricity from solar

continues to decrease compared to traditional energy sources we will see

tremendous market adoption, and I suspect it will be a growth limited

only by supply. I fundamentally believe that solar PV will become one of

the key elements of the solution to our near- and long-term energy

challenges,” said James Prendergast, IEEE Executive Director, in a statement.

Prediction: Solar Power Will Be As Cheap As Coal in Two Years



No need to wait a decade–the researchers over at Bloomberg New Energy Finance think

that solar power could reach grid parity (the point at which solar is

as cheap for utilities as fossil fuels) in the next two years. In

ultra-sunny regions like the Middle East, the researchers contend that

solar power is already competitive. Coal currently costs approximately 7

cents a watt, compared to 22 cents for solar.

By 2013, these costs are expected to be equal. But what of our natural

gas glut? Will that slow solar development?

Prediction: Natural Gas Will Kill Renewables

Natural gas produced from shale will kill the economics of renewable energy in the coming years, according to a report from Reuters. As solar and wind prices continue to fall, natural gas will stay on top. Because even if, say, offshore wind costs the same as natural gas by 2015 (as predicted by German utility E.ON), there is still an extra cost of building backup power for when the wind doesn’t blow. As long as prices are cheap, it’s simply easier for utilities to opt for always-on fossil fuels instead of intermittent renewable sources.