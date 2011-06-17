Lasers Create Interactive Solar Map For New York

It’s hard to accurately predict how much power we can generate from the sun. You can’t simply plop solar panels down everywhere; only some surfaces work. To figure out exactly how much solar capacity New York City has, scientists have created an interactive map showing where panels could be installed. And they did it with lasers.

The New York City Solar Map, created by the City University of New York (CUNY) shows that two-thirds of the city’s rooftops could be used to generate solar power based on their angle, shape, and shading from surrounding structures and trees. In fact, New York City has enough solar capacity on its roofs to power half of the city during periods of peak demand.

The map was made possible thanks to lasers–or more specifically, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) data taken from laser-equipped plane flyovers. LiDAR–a technology that shoots down laser pulses and measures the amount of time that it takes for them to bounce back–is also used to map forests, optimize wind farms (by measuring wind speed and turbulence), and even for adaptive cruise control systems, which use the technology to measure the distance between cars.

We decided to test the solar map on Fast Company‘s headquarters at 7 World Trade Center. This was the result: