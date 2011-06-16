If Google Maps Explores China, Will It Mean More Freedom Or Less?

Since last year, all companies offering online maps and location-based services and search in China have needed both official approval and a local operating partner to do so. Now, Google isn’t just chasing local market leader Baidu; it’s trying to win approval from a government it’s publicly accused of cyberattacks on Gmail. Whether Google Maps could bring extra freedom to China’s locked-down Internet, or whether the Chinese government would co-opt Google for its own anti-democratic purposes, remains to be seen.

Government attacks and tough decisions

Less than 18 months ago, it looked like Google might quit China altogether after reports of hacking by China. Then in March, Google accused China of again interfering with its operations, disrupting Gmail, targeting political activists, and blocking a service Google had established to help users find friends and relatives after the Japanese earthquake and tsunami. And just earlier this month, Google traced a series of coordinated phishing attacks against Gmail users to a Chinese province. That accusation led the People’s Daily, the official organ of the Communist party, to chide Google for “playing the role of a tool for political contention… For when the international winds shift direction, it may become sacrificed to politics and will be spurned by the marketplace.”

Within China, Google is already having a rough time in the marketplace. Its local rival Baidu is growing four times as fast as Google. Baidu is surging in both market share and revenue, recently announcing an 88.3% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 125.1% increase in profit. For the upcoming quarter, Baidu projects revenues of approximately $500 million. That’s small compared to Google’s recent $8.58 billion quarter, but shows the size and potential profitability of search in China. Google isn’t even safe on its own software platform: Baidu’s wireless business unit recently announced deals to make Baidu the default search engine on 80% of all Android phones sold in China.

Making local trouble

Both tactically and strategically, maps are the key for continued growth. Maps are both a portal and a feature for all location-based services, from search to advertising. Maps are also the killer application for mobile devices. But mapping and location services are also where the most frightening implications for privacy and government interference lie. Baidu, for instance, doesn’t offer satellite views of the country, opting instead for rendered drawings of the cities (like above).