Where Is The Green Brand Vision?

As the Chinese curse goes, we live in interesting times. Climate change is disrupting our core belief in progress and unending

bounty. It suddenly seems every purchase comes with guilt as an added

feature.

That said, we still need and want stuff. No matter what Clay Shirky says about our transformation from a consumer to creative society, consuming is core to what we do.

It may be critical that government legislate cleaner

production of consumer goods. But equally important is the duty of

brands to provide consumers with a roadmap to better consumption. It’s

either that, or we will continue to simply consume the brands we feel

most comfortable with–and green brands will have missed out on their

golden opportunity.

The Vision Of Brand America



I had an interesting conversation with Marc Mathieu recently. Mathieu is Unilever’s new senior VP of marketing. Prior to Unilever, he revitalized the Coke Happiness platform. He’s a man who knows brand transformation.