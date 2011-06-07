Tweetin’ Ain’t Cheatin’: A Guide To Digital Lechery For Politicians

Anthony Weiner, congressman and peter-tweeter, has not been the first, and will not be the last, to be damaged by his digital dumbness. By accidentally sending out a crotch shot to all his Twitter followers, rather than to the one underage woman the married man was flirting with, Weiner joined a long line of politicians undone by e-lechery. Here’s a short–but very useful!–guide for politicians to help them (and, well, any high-profile person attempting to embrace technology) avoid Weiner’s spectacular digital faceplant.

1. Know the difference between a DM and a not-DM

A direct message (DM) is sent directly to the momentary object of your skeaziness. A general tweet is sent to your tens of thousands of Twitter followers. Whoops! Ironically, Weiner did know the difference between that which is DM and that which is not. Which brings us to our next rule:

2. Beware third-party Twitter clients

Weiner was Twitter-savvy. A scan of his tweets shows he was down with the clipped style favored on Twitter and had mastered the art of hashtag irony. To wit, on May 27: “Tonight Me and Rachel on MSNBC. .” Or, on May 25: “Next chapter: GOP tries to squirrel out of their support for ending Medicare. .” Rather it was apparently Weiner’s lack of perfect fluency with the third-party app TweetDeck that led to his humiliation. If you’re not entirely confident with your third-party application, stick to sending pictures of your willy in DMs created exclusively on your browser.

3. Memorize Twitter’s Byzantine “how-to” page. Or: “What Is a Direct Message? (DM)”

Twitter’s page on the ins and outs of DMs makes for fascinating bedtime reading. Here’s a tidbit I bet you didn’t know: you can send DMs via your mobile phone by beginning a tweet “d Username,” where “Username” represents the handle of the person you want to DM. However, notes Twitter: