Human Exposure To Toxic BPA Is Worse Than Previously Thought

BPA is practically inescapable–it’s found in soup cans, water bottles, store receipts, dental linings, plastic-packaged foods, and any number of other products. Canada has already declared that BPA is a toxic substance, and the stuff has been banned in baby bottles in Europe, China, and Canada, but we’re still exposed to BPA constantly. And human exposure to BPA is worse than we previously thought.

A new study from the University of Missouri is the first to measure BPA concentrations in animal models (mice, in this case) after they have been exposed to BPA through a daily diet. Humans are most often exposed to the substance through food, which means BPA slowly builds up in our bodies. But in the past, studies have only measured BPA levels after a single exposure.

The study’s results are sobering, but not surprising: Exposure through diet leads to a large increase in the active form of BPA (the kind that binds to sex steroid receptors, which is where BPA-related problems with pregnancy and fetal development come from) being absorbed and accumulated in the body. It’s nearly impossible to avoid BPA altogether–90% of people in the U.S. have measurable amounts in their bodies–but eating a fresh food diet could cut down on exposure by up to 60%. We’ve put together a list of other ways to steer clear of BPA in your daily life here.

