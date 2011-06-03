The Three People Who Need To Know About Your Sustainable Business

All too often, companies don’t look beyond internal initiatives when considering their sustainability initiatives. Brand simply isn’t part of the equation.

There are many reasons for this. Obviously, putting your actions in the public eye invites scrutiny–and potential accusations of greenwashing. And then there’s the question of consumer versus corporate brands. Many companies have a stable of consumer-facing brands–do they assume the green stature of the corporate brand, or carve out their own credentials?

Finally, corporations often question the audience who would receive the corporate brand. Surely stakeholders already have their perception of the company, and don’t need a brand to persuade them one way or another.

But there are incredible benefits to building a corporate brand with strong sustainability anchors. Especially, as I discovered, when that brand is narrowly tailored to a key strategic audience.

Focus On Audiences That Matter

I recently spoke with James Cerruti and Denis Riney of BrandLogic, a leading U.S. branding firm.

Cerruti and Riney are poised to launch the Sustainability Leadership Report at this year’s Sustainable Brands Conference. The global green perception / reality study, arguably the first of its kind, will make some CEOs sit up and take notice–and others squirm in their chairs.



The study is impressive in its depth–100 leading companies were screened based on 175 performance metrics, and 16,000 perception ratings were gathered from 2,400 respondents. But what surprised me was the study’s narrow target for the perception measurement–the entire respondent base was comprised of recent university graduates, investors, and supply chain managers.