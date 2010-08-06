Groupon Cooks Up Some Entertainment Partnerships





Groupon is hitting Hollywood. From its first partnership

with a television network to helping a documentary film get local distribution,

the little startup that could takes national entertainment to the local level.

On Wednesday, Groupon rolled out a set of deals with Bravo’s

Top Chef, its first partnership with a television network. The site released

restaurant deals at eight locations run by Top Chef contestants in Washington DC, Miami, Los

Angeles, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The Groupons will be available through

August 9, and a cooking class with DC’s Carla Hall from Season 5 has already

sold out.

“[Bravo’s] working with the best and brightest chefs, and

those are the restaurants that we want our millions of subscribers to be

exposed to,” Groupon President Rob Solomon tells Fast Company. He notes

that Groupon can easily change a restaurant’s business dynamic in one day,

selling as many as 10,000 deals in a day.

All but one of the deals is location-specific. (You can have

a cookie basket mailed to your home anywhere in the U.S.) So far, almost 10,000

Top Chef Groupons have been purchased. “This will help Bravo reach an even bigger

audience and give them all a chance to taste Bravo — in their own lives and

right in their own hometowns,” Bravo’s Senior Vice President of Digital Media

Lisa Hsia said in a release.