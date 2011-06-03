NeighborGoods Aims To Be A Prettier, More Social, Community-Generating Craigslist

NeighborGoods , the SXSW Accelerator winner for Best Bootstrapped Startup, wants to revitalize neighborly sharing by offering communities a brilliantly practical incentive to interact: everyone else’s unused stuff.

“We have tons of excess inventory,” says Paige Craig, one of SXSW’s Accelerator judges and a venture capitalist. “Why not create an environment where we can very quickly share it?”

The Craigslist-like platform allows neighborhoods and organizations to create exchange networks for the borrowing and renting of underutilized items, such as books, backpacks, or even cars. NeighborGoods has ambitious plans to scale up, and Silicon Valley’s already signed on to its larger vision.

At is core, NeighboorGoods feels like a more robust and polished version of Craigslist. A graphical user interface keeps track of activity (items shared, money saved), alerts members to wishlisted items, and geolocates potential exchanges through Google Maps. Additional “trust layers,” as the company’s founder and CEO, Micki Krimmel, calls them, are included, such as a verified address (for $4.99), a user rating system, and a warning label for deadbeat borrowers.

NeighborGoods premiered its private group feature at SXSW, which permits any organization, such as a church or business, to create smaller exchange networks, especially helpful for high value or popular items. Below is a screenshot of Etsy’s shiny new NeighborGoods group.