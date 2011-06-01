Could EcoAds Keep the Lights on in Japan?

In 1950s science fiction movies, irradiated monsters would emerge from the sea to level Tokyo as horrified citizens flee. In 2011, as a sign I saw last week in Tokyo airport attests (see photo), Japan faces a real-world nuclear nightmare and the very daunting task of rebuilding cities and an entire nation’s energy grid. An innovative American ad campaign may be at least one way to slay the dragon and build a more sustainable future.

Last week in San Francisco, solar company SunPower put their advertising dollars to work to support a rooftop solar PV system at the Telegraph Hill Community Center. Instead of just telling us in ads how solar is a viable alternative to fossil fuel and nuclear power, SunPower showed us, by carving out a portion of its ad budget to help pay for the project through an innovative program run by CBS called EcoAds. When companies buy advertisements through EcoAds, 10% of that spend goes toward funding environmentally friendly projects. In San Francisco, more than 40,000 kilowatt hours of clean, renewable electricity will be generated by the project and hundreds of tons of greenhouse gases reduced.

That’s only enough to power about a dozen homes, sure, but what if huge multi-nationals invested some of their ad dollars the same way. Could it significantly improve the environment and economy in Tokyo or a town near you?

If Chevrolet’s use of EcoAds is any indication, apparently the answer is yes. Its first foray into this program is generating funding to rehabilitate Randol Mill Park in Arlington, Texas, with sustainable landscaping around a new playground; energy efficiency and water conservation upgrades to the new ballpark facilities; and solar panels on the rooftops. The result? A 30% reduction in the park’s energy bills and a 20% reduction in water use.

EcoMedia, the company behind EcoAds, has done similar projects from Miami to Sacramento, California, in each case improving the environment, creating local jobs, and saving taxpayers a lot of money. Against the backdrop of the disaster in Japan, these examples may seem trivial, but rebuilding that nation’s cities and energy grid will take a lot of help from innumerable sources large and small. Then again, this idea may not be so small.