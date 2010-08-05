From Winning to Crazy: How to Assess Your Company’s Ideas

“What the ancients called a clever fighter is one who not only wins but excels in winning with ease.” –Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Last week I wrote about business icon Elon Musk and related his success to my IDEAS strategy development framework. By using Musk as an example, I shared the first three components of my approach to creating strategic advantages–Idealize, Diagnose, and Explore. Today I want to delve into the first step of the next piece of the process–A is for Assess.

A key difference between innovative companies and less innovative ones is defined by what they decide to do with seemingly improbable ideas. It makes sense to focus your attention only on the ideas that are feasible and, indeed, this is what most companies do. But more innovative companies keep “crazy” ideas on the table. They invest time exploring whether these ideas may become feasible.

To avoid your team’s tendency to discard ideas that seem initially “crazy,” it helps to break down your process of choosing from the ideas you generated during the “Exploration” phase into two steps, carefully managing each to give truly innovative solutions a chance.

Assess

Since you do not have time to test all of your ideas with rigorous analysis, you must first conduct an initial assessment to decide which are worth the effort. Many great ideas die at this early phase, because, upon initial assessment, the team rules them out.

Why did it take HP decades to adopt a version of Dell’s “go direct” model? Why did it take American Airlines, Delta, and other traditional airlines 30 years to mount a meaningful counter to Southwest’s budget airline model?

Great companies fail to adopt great ideas because, initially at least, they fail to recognize an innovative idea as holding strategic value. They are not even willing to invest the time to measure the idea’s risks and reward potential.