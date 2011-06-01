Record-Breaking Carbon Emissions Mean The Economy Has Recovered But We’re Still Screwed

In one of the more unsettling pieces of evidence that the world economy is coming out of its extended downturn, carbon emissions were up again in 2010–setting a new record for the most emissions ever in history. We spewed 30.6 gigatons of carbon, an increase of 5% over the previous record set in 2008. And there is currently no way–economically or environmentally–to induce economic growth without spewing even more emissions. For evidence, look no further than the economically tough year of 2009, when global carbon emissions decreased.

And that presents a dilemma: We can lift people out of economic misery or save the planet from human pollution, but not both. As a result, you can expect to hear more about “decoupling” in the months ahead. The idea is that we have to create economic growth without emissions. But how?

Forty percent of the record emissions in 2010 came from the 34 developed countries in the OECD, where each person emitted 10 tons, pretty much the same as we have for the 20 years. But the developing

world–China, India, and others–provided 75%

of the growth of carbon emissions from 2009 to 2010.