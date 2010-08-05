Coke! Cannibalism! Breasts! Lies! The Juiciest Bits in “The Social Network” [Spoiler Alert]

Bits of Aaron Sorkin’s script for the David Fincher-directed film about the founding of Facebook, The Social Nework, have bounced around the Internet for a while. We got our hands on what seems to be the almost final entire script. Since Sorkin has a way of making folks labor through moody buildups–and this film is, at its heart, a melodrama about rich, white, geeks battling for privilege points (and, okay, innovating)–we thought we’d offer up some of the better lines. Call it free marketing for the film, which is out in October.

These may or or may not spoil the movie for you. Consider this a warning just in case.

“Divya” is Divya Narendra, who with brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, first sued Zuckerberg for stealing the idea for Facebook from their own ConnectU. They all reached a multimillion-dollar, out-of-court settlement, but that’s been undone, with the trio claiming the shares involved in the settlement weren’t worth as much as they were led to believe. The meat of the matter is summed up pretty succinctly here:

Of course, Zuck gets his own dis in, and in this moment, it’s the WASPs that get stung! (Winkelvi! Face!)