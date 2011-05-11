Superphones Spot Infant Brain Injuries, Diagnose Malaria, Zap Mosquitoes

The Gates’ Grand Challenges Exploration has previously given $100,000 grants to early-stage research focused on urgent health problems and come up with some amazing ideas for treatment. Here are a few of the most promising current projects.

Fighting Malaria

Three different projects harness the power of mobile phones to diagnose malaria. Teams led by Alberto Bilenca of Israel’s Ben-Gurion University, Ionita Ghiran of Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center, and the University of Glasgow’s Michael Barrett are running concurrent tests to see how mobile phones could be used to find the deadly disease. The Israeli project uses a mobile phone camera equipped with a polarized laser pointer to create images of hemozoin crystals in fingertip blood–a near strong indicator of malaria infection. Meanwhile, the Scottish and American scientists want to test the potential of mobile phones for detecting red blood cells infected by malaria parasites.

Detecting Baby Brain Injuries

A project led by Massachusetts General Hospital’s Qianqian Fang is attempting to develop a near-infrared camera attachment for mobile phones that can monitor brain injury in neonatals. By using a low-cost accessory that does not require stationary equipment, countless newborns in isolated areas could be saved from permanent brain damage.The device would be intended for Third World–or, say, any remote locale where medical practitioners do not have access to conventional equipment.