Google Gets Richer: And Other Strange Things That Happen When Oil Prices Rise

When oil prices skyrocket, there are ripple effects that go far beyond cutting into your spending money and making Las Vegas seem like a less attractive weekend getaway (for people who like that kind of thing). High prices at the pump can also make your fryolator a prime source of income, cause you to spend more time online, and make your motorcycle a target for thieves.

Expensive Grease

Expensive oil means processed fryer oil–also known as yellow grease–becomes an attractive source for biofuels, livestock feed, and more. In 2000, yellow grease traded for less than eight cents a pound. Now, it goes for 18 cents a pound when sold to recyclers, according to the Reuters. After it has been processed further, the grease goes for upwards of 42 cents a pound. And people are going prospecting for the stuff, breaking into restaurants and selling it on the black grease market.