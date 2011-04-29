Bill Gates Takes On Education’s Biggest Bureaucratic Beast With Video Games

Around the country, a new career-minded education standard is slowly edging out the old academic focus on Lord Of the Flies book summaries and five-paragraph essays. So far 42 states have pledged to adopt the (coercively) voluntary standards championed by President Obama, the National Governors Association, and billionaire education crusader, Bill Gates.

While educators are slowly dipping their feet into the pool of critical thinking, persuasive communications, and exploratory learning, the Gates foundation is looking to swing the direction of the standards with a mega-investment in digital learning.

Gates has previously financially supported YouTube sensation Sal Khan, funded the game-centered Quest2Learn school, and most recently, invested millions more in educational video games, hoping their addictive quality can lead to scientific curiosity.

And this week the Gates Foundation announced $20 million in grants

for digital learning with an emphasis on instructive video games.

Details are scant, but according to the press release,

million for iRemix, which is being developed by Digital Youth Network. It will be a set of 20 literacy-based trajectories that allow students to earn badges and move from novice to expert in areas like creative writing. $2.5 million to Institute of Play will build a set of

game-based pedagogical tools and game-design curricula that can be used within both formal and informal learning contexts. $2.6 million to Quest Atlantis is creating video games that build proficiency in math, literacy and science.”

funds will also go to Florida’s one-of-a-kind online public school.

Florida has previously caught national headlines, and the ire of teacher

unions, for its teacher-replacing technology.

But, if the data sides with robotic teachers, then according to the new

standards, they have a stamp of approval.

A cool $750,000 also goes to another initiative sure to irk unions,

Reasoning Mind, which makes “a single effective math teacher available

across multiple classrooms.”