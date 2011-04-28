What If Apple Managed BP’s Claim Center?

On Earth Day last week, I saw a burger wrapper tossed from an old Buick and was stunned that anyone still thought it was OK to use our shared habitat as a personal dumpster. Later that same day however, I saw a homeless man pick up a Styrofoam cup from the gutter and drop it in a trash can nearby, a tsk-tsk look clearly visible on his face.

Trivial perhaps, but those two incidents exemplify both the despair and the hope that we will ever climb the mountain ahead of us. The problems are obvious, from nuclear accidents in Japan to water pollution in the Marcellus gas fracking region, but perhaps one positive solution to our environmental challenges is simply applying know-how we already have to our problems. We just have to ask the right people for solutions.

Here’s two small and simple suggestions:

Last week marked the anniversary of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Meetings were held in the region to report the findings of the committee investigating the disaster and give residents the chance to tell their own stories. My colleagues Kris Haddad and Andria Mack were there to record these stories and have documented them at Livespergallon.net. The triumphs and tragedies were punctuated with one common refrain–that victims had trouble speaking with a live person to apply for help or to fix problems with settlements that had been already made.

In contrast, I had a billing problem with an Apple computer purchase recently, so I

called their customer service line. A friendly computerized voice

answered immediately and instructed me to describe my problem in regular

sentences (none of the usual “dial 1 to be frustrated; dial 2 to be

really frustrated; dial 3 to be REALY frustrated” and so on). I

explained the issue and was asked for the order number. Within 90

seconds I was speaking to a live person, who had already looked up the

record and was fixing the problem.