How We Should Store Spent Nuclear Fuel

There are multiple nuclear reactors teetering on fault lines around the country, and most of them are surrounded by pools of water filled with still-very-radioactive spent fuel. The radioactivity from the now-exposed spent fuel at Fukushima is part of the reason why the situation there is so dire. Here in the U.S., a large portion of our spent-fuel storage pools are full. Worried yet?

We can blame this problem on our lack of a repository program (i.e., the Yucca Mountain plan) and national storage policy. Before a natural disaster destroys another nuclear plant–or, less apocalyptically, we run out of space–we need to figure out how to safely and efficiently store spent fuel because it’s not only dangerous, but it could also be used to make a dirty bomb, rendering it a prime target for sticky-fingered terrorists. MIT’s just-released Future of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle report gives us some ideas.

Dry Cask Storage

This technique involves storing waste in steel and concrete silos in areas with low population density–because nobody wants to live near nuclear silos (though some people inevitably will). If implemented in a central location, this technique could store all of our spent nuclear fuel in an area under 300 acres. A very dangerous, heavily guarded 300 acres.

Deep Borehole Disposal