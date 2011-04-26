CEOs Feel Poor When Compared To America’s Truly Wealthy

A new study of CEO pay today found that the leaders of the companies in the S&P500 had their total compensation go up 28% over last year–a large part of it fueled by increased bonuses, the median of which was $9 million. Those guys seem pretty rich. But if you think the top 1% of the country is “rich,” you have yet to enter the rarefied air of America’s real upper class. Just a few top hedge fund managers out-earn all these fat-cat CEOs combined.

This echelon of the economy was explored by a pair of economists at the University of Chicago (PDF). Their analysis begins with America’s best-compensated 0.1%, and goes all the way to the 0.0001% of Americans who are paid more than any others. Those well-heeled CEOs can’t even hope to get invites to that party.

Their initial research was conducted before the latest economic crash, but according to Steve Kaplan, a professor of entrepreneurship and finance at the University of Chicago, the inequality they discovered then is still true today, in a world of record Wall Street paydays.

“The top 25 hedge fund managers combined appear to have earned more than all 500 S&P 500 CEOs combined (both realized and ex ante),” Kaplan and colleague Joshua Rauh wrote in their original paper. This is the percentage of the total income of the top 1% of American wealthiest is made up of those CEOs. Not even a single percentage point:

More broadly, what Kaplan and Rauh discovered is that the exponential trend of income inequality–where the proportion of income and wealth accrued by the tiniest sliver at the top of America’s income pyramid is disproportionately larger than what’s controlled by everyone below–goes all the way to the top.