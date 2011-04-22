The Worst PR On Earth (Day)

Happy Earth Day, everyone. If you’re running an extension cord to your laptop and working outside, this may be hard to accept, but some hardcore environmentalists think Earth Day is pretty silly–if not damaging–because it lets people get off with dropping a brick in their toilet tank for a few days and flushing away guilt about their wasteful ways for the rest of the year. Figuratively speaking.

And if you’re judging by the slew of companies trying to grab Earth Day cred with absurd press releases about how re-using toner cartridges and watching golf-themed TV shows is somehow going to save us from steering our SUVs off the cliffs of oblivion, then Earth Day is the silliest time of the year. If we could somehow harness the energy spent by marketers and publicists pitching everything from lingerie to household cleaners, all with a forced Earth Day angle, we could probably power up enough plug-in EVs for every family in sub-Saharan Africa.

More on why this is genuinely undermines what Earth Day is about in a second. First let’s take a look at some of the most outlandish pitches on Earth:

Is your office not using reusable cartridges? For shame!

Earth Day is of course the time when everybody thinks about how they can save the planet. But there’s a simple way that offices can make a positive impact on the environment year round. Cartridge World is using Earth Day to let consumers know they can help reduce waste in landfills AND save money by switching to remanufactured and refilled ink and toner cartridges.

And natural gas. Use more of that so you can get your sapling. Just ignore all that fracking stuff.

For the second year in a row, the first 200 visitors to Georgia Natural Gas’ (GNG’s) venue at Atlantic Station’s Earth Day Celebration will receive a free sapling (one per household) to celebrate the event … GNG representatives will be available on Earth Day to discuss weatherization tips with the public and to share It’s a Natural–the company’s guide to free or low-cost energy efficiency solutions for the home.

What about lingerie? Does the Earth not need to feel sexy, you know, underneath?

What about e-cigarettes. “Vaping” nicotine is way better than smoking cigarettes, right? You don’t even have to live in a hemp yurt to hotbox your way to to a cleaner tomorrow … starting today?