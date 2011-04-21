One Year After The BP Oil Disaster, What Has Changed?

It has been a year since BP helped make the ultimate oil company screw-up: blowing up an offshore oil rig, killing 11 workers, and then unloading 170 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. As tempting as it is to pretend this never happened, we have to survey the wreckage. Because without a clear understanding of what has changed since the disaster, we will be blindsided when a similar accident happens in the future–and if you thought the Deepwater Horizon incident was vaguely apocalyptic, just wait until the next time around.

Changes In the Gulf

The NRDC offers a great summary of the disaster’s long-term effects on the Gulf. Some of the more disturbing findings: Oil tar balls are still floating around the Gulf, but nobody knows how many; an undetermined amount of oil has been deposited onto the deep sea floor; 100 marine mammal carcasses were found around the time of the spill, but there could be up to 250 times more dead marine mammals that quickly sunk to the sea floor.

The scariest part is that long term effects on the Gulf are still mostly unknown. While damage to certain ecosystems (i.e. coastal marshes, deep sea corals, sandy beaches) has been observed, no one has made any sort of quantitative assessment about just how bad the situation is.

The Natural Resoures Damage Assessment (NRDA) currently being undertaken by BP and the government has gathered some data already, but it’s completely under wraps because the federal agencies involved don’t want to compromise their legal case against BP. Eventually, some information from the NRDA will be released to the public, but not in the near future.

Changes in the Offshore Drilling Industry

BP would like us to believe that offshore drilling is quickly becoming safer than crossing the street. In the company’s first corporate responsibility report since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, BP claims that it is working on better safety metrics as well as “Enhanced training and development programmes, particularly around the

practical aspects of process safety techniques.” Just because they spell words the British way doesn’t make them more believable. Remember how BP eventually stopped the oil disaster by pumping mud and cement into the leaking well? That ad hoc “capping stack” technique is now the standard for the oil industry, according to Ed Markey. It may have succeeded once, but we would hope that the oil industry could work on some more technologically advanced techniques to match its space-age offshore drilling practices.